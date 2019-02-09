“Matrozos,” a poem by Georgios Stratigis which was the highlight of Friday's clash between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his former coalition partner Panos Kammenos during last night’s Parliament debate ends with a tight embrace.



However, the confrontation between ruling SYRIZA leftists and populist right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) does not look like it will have a happy end. Tsipras and Kammenos have engaged in an exchange of barbs and accusations that is damaging both in the runup to the next general election.



However, Friday's spectacle in Parliament and what is expected to follow in the days to come threaten to undermine the already tarnished image of Greece’s political system. Soap opera and drama are only two sides of the same coin.