In response to recent remarks by British Museum director Hartwig Fischer that the Parthenon Marbles will never be returned to Greece, Dame Janet Suzman, chair of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, insisted on Saturday they are in the wrong space and in need of the Attic light and blue skies.



In an article for Ta Nea newspaper, Suzman said the sculptures that were hacked off the Parthenon in the early 19th century by Lord Elgin “yearn to be reunited” with their other half in the Acropolis Museum in Athens.



In an interview with the same paper, Fischer dismissed the possibility of returning them to Greece, arguing that their exhibition in London is in “a context of world cultures.”