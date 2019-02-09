NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man dies after falling on Athens metro tracks

A 40-year-old man died after falling on to the tracks at Omonia metro station in central Athens early on Saturday morning.

It was not clear how the man fell off the platform and on to the tracks at around 1 a.m.

The fire department said that one of his feet was mutilated and that he was unconscious. He died shortly after an ambulance rushed him to hospital.

