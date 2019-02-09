Suspect in referee assault to present defense on Monday

A 28-year-old soccer player was given until Monday to prepare his defense against the charge he was involved in the assault and injury of international referee Thanassis Tzilos last December in the central Greek city of Larissa.



The suspect, who turned himself in late last week after police issued an arrest warrant, plays for a team in Piraeus.



He is one of two suspects identified by police out of a reported total of four hooded men that took part in the attack.



Tzilos, who is a civil engineer, was attacked as he left his home to go to work and was hospitalized with serious injuries.



The assault against Tzilos was the latest in a string of attacks against referees. In response, Greece’s Super League referees postponed a round of games in January.