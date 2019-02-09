Convicted terrorist given new six-day prison leave

Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted hitman of the leftist November 17 terrorist group, has been granted a new six-day furlough from the minimum security prison in Volos, where he has been held since August 2018.



He will be leaving the penitentiary on February 28, according to a decision by the prison council. He received his last sixth furlough in late December 2018.



The N17 gunman is serving multiple life sentences for carrying out 11 assassinations.



The terrorist group killed 23 people over a period of almost three decades, including politicians, businessmen, industrialists, publishers, as well as American, Turkish and British diplomats and officials.