Greece will send a diplomatic notification Monday informing the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) of its ratification of the Prespes Agreement and FYROM's NATO Accession Protocol, Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said Sunday.

This means that, beginning next week, everyone _ including Greece's northern neighbor _ must call that country “North Macedonia” and FYROM can no longer call itself “Macedonia.”

“The Prespes Agreement is explicit and clear on this point,” Katrougalos told Athens News Agency. “The neighboring country will be mentioned in all international for a, organizations, bilateral relations and in that country's interior, e.g. in all new documents, with its new constitutional name.”

After receiving Greece's diplomatic note, it is upon FYROM to in form the United Nations and all the countries recognizing it on its new name and implement the internal changes, says Katrougalos.

[ANA-MPA]