Mitsotakis sees May 26 election

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes the government will not wait until the last possible time – next October – to call an election, but will move up the polls to May 26, to coincide with the elections for local and regional councils and the European Parliament.

“This will be the occasion to send a message to the government: can’t stand you any more, go, we can do better, Greece deserves better,” Mitsotakis told supporters in the city of Kozani Sunday.

The New Democracy leader focused on the first measures his government will take, all towards easing the tax burden. He said he would cut taxes and social security contributions, cut the property tax by 30 percent, reduce corporate tax from 29 to 20 percent, and cut VAT on restaurants from 24 to 13 percent.

Other priorities for Mitsotakis is the low birth rate, a “bomb for Greece” that sees the working population declining steeply, as well as education. New births will be rewarded with 2,000 euros per child, while each region will have a magnet school in which gifted children will enter through examinations.

Being in Macedonia, Mitsotakis had all the more reason to attack the Syriza government for the Prespes Agreement renaming the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, North Macedonia.

“Mr Tsipras distanced himself from a consensus national policy towards our northern neighbor. He said ‘yes’ where six previous prime ministers had said ‘no’,” he said, also promising that he would fight for “vulnerable“ Macedonian products against mislabelling by the neighboring country.

Mitsotakis also turned his barbs at SYRIZA's former partner, Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos.

“He was claiming in so many words to be a patriot. In reality, he gave Mr Tsipras the pen to sign the deal,” he said.

