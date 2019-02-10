FYROM will change name, just a bit later, according to sources

With Athens notifying the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Monday of its ratification of both the Prespes Agreement and the NATO Accession Protocol, the neighboring country must start fulfilling its obligations by putting up ‘North Macedonia’ signs, in place of the old 'Macedonia' ones.

It appears, however, that reports of the first such sign being put up at the main border crossing with Greece Monday were a bit premature. According to sources, FYROM officials now put the sign change on Tuesday or later during the week.

FYROM must also inform the United Nations and all countries it has established diplomatic relations with of the name change, and ensure all domestic signs and internal documents conform with the change.