Backward at full speedCOMMENT
Online
The historical record of Greece’s leftist administration can be perfectly summed up in its education policy.
The historical record of Greece’s leftist administration can be perfectly summed up in its education policy.
The ruling SYRIZA leftists showed their true face in a sector that slips under the radar of the country’s foreign lenders: In what marked a major rollback on reform, the government brought universities back to the status of 1982.
Its reactionary crescendo came to a peak with its decision to block the review of Article 16 of the Greek Constitution, which prohibits the establishment of private universities.
Any attempt to define SYRIZA – which is now trying to style itself as a progressive political party ahead of the next election – should start from its super-conservative policy fixations regarding education.