ExxonMobil to reportedly announce large discovery in Cyprus' plot 10 next week

American energy giant ExxonMobil is expected to announce a discovery of a large gas reserve in plot 10 of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) next week, according to Cyprus' Sigma Live news network.

The Cypriot station referred to a report by Italy's Agenzia Nova that cited a high-level Cypriot source at the the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo which ended on Wednesday.

The source, which reportedly spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the reserve isn't as large as the Zohr gas field in the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea but “has a similar reserve.”