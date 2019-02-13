ATHEX: Mixed picture for stocks as blue chips hold ground

Greek stocks presented a mixed picture after Wednesday’s session, as a slight majority of stocks as well as the mid-cap and small-cap indexes headed lower, but the benchmark and blue chips continued to rise.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 656.08 points, adding 0.15 percent to Tuesday’s 655.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58 percent to 1,737.18 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 1.35 percent.

The banks index edged 0.26 percent lower as Eurobank lost 1.01 percent and National slipped 0.09 percent, and Piraeus and Alpha saw marginal gains of 0.28 and 0.10 percent respectively. Ellaktor grew 3.13 percent and Terna Energy rose 2.09 percent, while Grivalia Properties shrank 1.30 percent.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 45 took losses and 31 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 31.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 29.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.12 percent to close at 60.60 points.