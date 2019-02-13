Police bust drug ring operating in Attica

A gang that had been distributing large quantities of drugs across Attica has been unraveled after a string of raids around the country on Monday and Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.



A total of 21 people have been arrested –mainly Greek and Albanian nationals.



Police said that the gang had sold at least half a ton of hashish, 6 kilos of cocaine and 1 kilo of heroin since September last year, in the process making hundreds of thousands of euros in profits.



According to reports, the gang smuggled large quantities of hashish over the Greek-Albanian border and sold it in Attica. They are believed to have distributed cocaine and heroin around Greece.