Hospital workers' union decries ‘unreliable’ flu data

TAGS: Health

The union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, has accused the government of misrepresenting the total number of flu cases and mortalities.

“The country’s health authorities are not in a position to know the number of cases in our country. The number of flu cases and deaths given by the government is completely unreliable,” POEDIN said.

The union said hospitals had provided inaccurate data to the Hellenic Center of Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

It said that the hospital data only includes those who were placed in intensive care and the real the number of cases and mortalities could be higher. 

