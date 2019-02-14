North Macedonia starts formally enforcing name change

A woman walks between a Greek border landmark and a new signpost for North Macedonia at the Evzones border crossing on Wednesday. After the ratification of the Prespes deal and a NATO accession protocol, authorities in the Balkan country are now formally implementing the name change, and will be adjusting road signs, passports and car license plates over the coming months. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart Zoran Zaev have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to solve the decades-long name dispute between their countries. [Georgi Licovski/EPA]