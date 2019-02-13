House speaker points to possible Mati fire inquiry

A few days after an independent committee of experts issued a damning report on the state’s response to wildfires over the years, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis suggested that last summer’s disastrous fires in eastern Attica should be the focus of a parliamentary investigation.

In comments to reporters about the multiple case files that have been submitted to the House about last July’s fires, which killed 100 people, Voutsis said that investigative committees should be set up to probe the tragedy, which hit the coastal town of Mati particularly hard, as well as other alleged cases of political corruption and mismanagement of state funds.