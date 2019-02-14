The murder of businessman Alexandros Stamatiadis by armed robbers in April last year in his home in Kifissia in front of his wife while his children were sleeping also had a symbolic aspect to it, regarding the state’s responsibilities to its citizens.

To many, the gruesome murder yet again reflected a fundamental failure of the much maligned Greek state to deal with crimes of such magnitude.

However, Wednesday’s announcement by the Greek Police that it had identified the gang that committed the crime also reflected the fact that no matter how bankrupt and useless the state is considered, there are still officials and services that perform their duties to the utmost.

And they can do this efficiently as long as they are empowered with the necessary means to do so and not burdened with different agendas.