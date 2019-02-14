Ferry services suspended due to strong winds

Passenger ferries remained docked in ports around Greece on Thursday, cutting off connections between the islands and the mainland, as a new cold front swept across the country, bringing rain, snow and gale-force winds.



There were no ferry services from the main ports of Piraeus, Rafina or Lavrio.



The high winds also forced the cancellation of the ferry service linking Pahi Megaron to Faneromeni Salaminas, Oropos with Eretria on the island of Evia and Kavala with Prinos.



Authorities also suspended ferry routes linking Kyllini with Zakynthos and Cephalonia.