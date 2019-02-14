Woman reportedly confesses to killing of 79-year-old man in Piraeus

A 50-year-old Chilean woman who had been brought in for questioning over the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was found in his first-floor apartment in the port of Piraeus, has reportedly confessed to his murder, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said on Thursday.



The victim had stab wounds to his neck, chest and stomach, while his mouth had been fastened shut with clothes pegs.



The suspect, who appears to have had mental health problems, will appear before a Piraeus prosecutor later in the day, the report said.



According to police, she has a valid residence permit and is believed to have been living with the victim.



During her interrogation, she initially claimed to have found the 79-year-old dead on returning to the apartment.