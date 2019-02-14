Five arrested in police drug sweep around Thessaloniki university

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki arrested five people believed to be members of a gang selling drugs in the area around Aristotle University, in a large-scale sweep over the last 24 hours.



Two of those arrested are also accused of resisting arrest.



Another two people were detained for possession of small parcels of cannabis which they appear to have bought from the drug gang.



All those detained were foreign nationals.



Police seized 152.35 gramps of cannabis, 189 euros in cash, three mobile phones - one of which was stolen from a woman in Thessaloniki - and a folding knife.



The suspects will appear before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki later on Thursday.