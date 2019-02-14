Harpsichord Debut | Athens | February 15

The Greek National Opera has a new harpsichord thanks to a generous donation by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and on Friday, February 15, there will be a special introductory performance for which admission will be free with priority coupons. Conductor and harpsichordist Markellos Chryssicos will present a unique recital featuring standard repertory and new works. The hour-long event at the Greek National Opera's Alternative Stage starts at 8.30 p.m. For details, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



