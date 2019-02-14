USS McFaul pulls into Limassol harbor

US Navy destroyer USS McFaul has pulled into Limassol harbor while on a regularly-scheduled deployment to conduct maritime security operations in the region.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) arrived in Limassol on Wednesday for a scheduled port visit, according to US Navy sources.



The destroyer is named after Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul, who was an engineman and Navy SEAL from California. The Arleigh Burke class ship is the first ship in the Navy to be named after a chief petty officer.



Commander Janet Days, McFaul’s commanding officer, said he was very proud to lead his team, adding that they will be ready when called upon.



“The Silent Warriors of McFaul are strong, focused, resilient and self-sufficient; which is critical as we sail independently,” the commander said.



The ship departed Naval Station Norfolk on January 25 to start a regularly-scheduled deployment to conduct maritime security operations.



The crew is expected to visit cultural attractions and beaches on the island, as well as try the local cuisine and even do a little bit of shopping.



“The crew will also be able to enjoy multiple tours allowing exposure to art, culture and the local population,” Days said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]