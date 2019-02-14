ND douses speculation over next President
Speaking on Skai radio on Thursday, New Democracy spokesperson Maria Spyraki said both scenarios were “out of the question.”
Greece’s main opposition party, which is polled to win the next general election, has doused speculation that it plans to propose former socialist prime minister Costas Simitis or ex PASOK chief Evangelos Venizelos as President of Greece.
