Symphonic Miniatures | Athens | February 15 & 16

(NIKOLAS MASTORAS)

Dimitris Papadimitriou's 14 new “Symphonic Miniatures” are to be performed as a suite titled “Dream Peddlers” in an interactive concert by the ERT National Symphony Orchestra at the Onassis Cultural Center on February 15 and 16. The composer is searching for a common thread in the form of words to connect the miniatures, and invites the audience to listen to the pieces with him and come up with their own linking narratives. Curated by the Hellenic Project and with musical direction by Lukas Karytinos, the shows at the OCC start at 8.30 p.m. Tickets, available from the Onassis Cultural Center’s website, cost 5-22 euros.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr