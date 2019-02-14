In political defeat for Tsipras, Article 3 of Constitution not subject to revision by next Parl't

In a political defeat for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Article 3 of the Greek Constitution, regarding relations between church and state, will not be subject to revision by the next Parliament, following a vote by lawmakers earlier Thursday.

The motion to revise the article – which would abolish the reference to the dogma of the Holy Trinity in the preamble and the reference to a “prevalent religion" – garnered 150 votes in the 300-seat House and will therefore not be subject to revision by the next Parliament.

Meanwhile, proposals to change two articles stipulating that Parliament is dissolved in the event that MPs are unable to appoint a President received 220 and 221 votes respectively.