Greece working to strengthen regional security, Apostolakis says

Regional peace and security are among Greece’s key foreign policy objectives, the country’s newly-installed Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis has said.

Apostolakis was speaking in the wake of a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels during which he held talks with his counterparts from Turkey and North Macedonia, as well as the chief of the transatlantic alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

“The objective of these meetings and contacts is ultimately to maintain peace in the region, to reduce the number of outstanding problems and to strengthen security in the region,” Apostolakis said.