Accidents are almost always the fault of the driver and not the vehicle.



The same can be said about the Constitution. Institutions cannot be blamed for the crisis, despite the systematic efforts by certain political parties to hold the flaws of Greece’s post-1974 democracy accountable for the failures of the country’s political system.



That does not mean to say that the Greek Constitution is not in need of modernization.



However, the warped manner in which the ruling leftists sought to promote their agenda on constitutional revision, also making it part of SYRIZA’s campaign strategy, is actually undermining the process while damaging the integrity of the House.



SYRIZA chose to put political expediency before outstanding institutional matters of major importance. Yet again, circumstance trumps history.