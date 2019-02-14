ATHEX: CCHBC drop takes its toll on benchmark

The 4.90 percent decline of Coca-Cola HBC, the Greek stock with the highest capitalization, weighed on both the benchmark and the blue chip index on Thursday, despite gains in banks. Trading volume is slowly improving.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 654.03 points, shedding 0.31 percent from Wednesday’s 656.08 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.17 percent to 1,716.84 points.

The banks index advanced 0.83 percent as Alpha climbed 2.41 percent and Eurobank increased 0.93 percent. National dropped 2.17 percent and Piraeus gave up 1.39 percent.

Besides the CCHBC drop, which was spurred by its 2018 results announcement, Motor Oil fell 2.11 percent.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 33 took losses and 38 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 44.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 31.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.20 percent to close at 60.48 points.