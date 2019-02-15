Gale-force winds keep ferries docked

Weather problems persist in central and southern Greece on Friday, as the strong winds are keeping ferries docked and snowfall has blocked a number of roads in various regions.

No ferries sail out of the Attica ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio due to gale-force winds, except for the large ferries to Aigina and Poros islands in the Saronikos Gulf.

Police has closed the Pendeli-Nea Makri ring road and the northern part of Parnitha Avenue and banned lorries in excess of 3.5 tons on the old national highway leading from Athens to Thiva at Mandra, with the rest of vehicles moving only on snow tires.