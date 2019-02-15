Energy leadership summit in Athens in June

The University of Piraeus Department of European and International Studies, the Transatlantic Leadership Network and Tsomokos SA are partnering to launch the first Annual Energy Leadership Summit in Athens this summer.

The summit, that will take place in June, was announced last week by University of Piraeus professor Athanasios Platias and Transatlantic Leadership Network Senior Executive Vice President Sasha Toperich at a TLN conference in Washington.

The event will be organized under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and in association with the Ministry of Environment and Energy in Greece.