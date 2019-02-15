Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras suggested he will proceed with a mini government reshuffle in the coming days to fill up the positions of deputy ministers who are expected to, or have already resigned, based on remarks he made at a meeting of ruling SYRIZA’s political secretariat on Thursday.

The announcement may be made on Friday.



Tsipras will have to select a new deputy minister for Macedonia-Thrace and deputy minister for social security, as Katerina Notopoulou and Thanassis Iliopoulos – who hold the posts respectively – are expected to resign to run in the regional elections slated for May as candidates for mayors in Thessaloniki and Athens.

Τhe post of deputy defense minister is also empty since the resignation of Maria Kollia Tsaroucha over her objections on the Prespes agreement.



It is also believed that Tsipras will not want to keep the foreign ministry portfolio and will seek a replacement.



Kathimerini understands that SYRIZA’s central committee will meet soon to complete the list of candidates for the party’s ticket in the European Parliament elections.