Greek PM proceeds with mini cabinet reshuffle

In a mini cabinet reshuffle announced by spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Greek Prime Minister Alexis on Friday replaced five of his ministers while giving up his own role as foreign minister, a post he temporarily filed following the departure of Nikos Kotzias in October.

Giorgos Katrougalos will replace Tsipras as foreign minister. Sia Anagnostopoulou is to take over as alternate foreign minister, handling European affairs, a post previously filled by Katrougalos.

Eleftheria Hatzigeorgiou will serve as new deputy minister for Macedonia-Thrace, replacing Katerina Notopoulou.

Constantinos Barkas will take over from Thanassis Iliopoulos as deputy minister for social security.



Notopoulou and Iliopoulos are set to run in local elections slated for May as candidates for mayors in Thessaloniki and Athens respectively.

Thanos Moraitis will take over as deputy minister at the ministry for infrastructure while Angelos Tolkas will be appointed deputy minister at the country’s ministry for migration.

The new ministers will be sworn in on Monday, following Tsipras’s return from Berlin.

