Julia Lezhneva | Athens | February 16

Renowned soprano Julia Lezhneva – introduced to the world at the age of 20 as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's protegee – makes her Greek debut at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, February 16. Appearing with Greece's Camerata Orchestra under the baton of Mikhail Antonenko, the 29-year-old Russian star, who already has an impressive discography and numerous awards, with collaborations with such conductors as Marc Minkowski, Antonio Pappano, and Sir Roger Norrington, will perform highlights from her repertoire, which ranges from Baroque to Mozart and Rossini. Tickets for the show, which are available at the Megaron website, cost 12-35 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr