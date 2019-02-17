WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Richard Galliano | Athens | February 21

Internationally acclaimed accordion and bandoneon virtuoso Richard Galliano will be on stage at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, February 21. Accompanied by the Athens State Orchestra under Vladimiros Symeonidis, the French musician will perform Nino Rota’s “La Strada” Ballet Suite, his own Madreperla Concerto for bandoneon and orchestra, and Astor Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” (Estaciones Portenas). Tickets for the concert at the Christos Lambrakis Hall, which starts at 8.30 p.m., cost 9-45 euros and are available at the Megaron website.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

