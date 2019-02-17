WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The Swingin’ Cats | Athens | February 22

TAGS: Music

The Swingin’ Cats will be rocking the Roof Stage at Gazarte in Gazi on Friday, February 22, in another night of swing and rock’n’roll guaranteed to get your feet moving. The Greek retro band will take the stage at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347

