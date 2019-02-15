Norwegian Air adds new direct flights from Athens to New York

Low-cost airliner Norwegian Air announced on Friday it is introducing direct flights from Athens to New York this summer.



The company will fly from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, starting on July 2.



The new seasonal route will be available four times a week, and will end on October 26 this year. Ticket prices start from 169.90 euros one way, including taxes.



The company also announced direct flights from Athens to Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki from March to October with prices starting from 58.57 euros one way, including taxes.