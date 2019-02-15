Shipowner Alexandros Agoudimos arrested for debts to the state
Greek shipowner Alexandros Agoudimos appeared before a Piraeus prosecutor on Friday following his arrest for debts to the state the previous day.
Agoudimos was detained during a random check by the police's motorcycle DIAS unit on Akti Posidonos in Piraeus on Thursday night, during which officers discovered he had been convicted for unpaid arrears.
He was led to a local police station where he spent the night.