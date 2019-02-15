Trial on lawyer's murder begins amid tight security

The trial of two alleged members of a criminal racket implicated in the October 2017 murder of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos began under tight security on Friday at a court in Athens.



The two suspects, both Albanian nationals, were transferred to the court from Korydallos Prison under heavy police protection amid fears of protests following recent revelations regarding the activities of an alleged “Korydallos Mafia” believed to have orchestrated murders and other crimes.



The proceedings were adjourned until March 1 after one of the suspects said his lawyer had abandoned his case and that he needs a new one.