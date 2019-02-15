Man caught drunk driving in wrong direction loses license

A prosecutor in Lamia, Central Greece, on Friday ordered the confiscation of the license and vehicle of a 67-year-old motorist caught driving in the wrong direction on a national highway near the city on Thursday night.



The 67-year-old, who reportedly drove some 15 kilometers against oncoming traffic before being stopped by police, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

“We cannot play with people’s lives,” prosecutor Haris Lakafosis said.



According to Article 13 of the highway code, if there is any evidence of a motorist’s physical or mental inability to control a vehicle, he or she should be deprived of their license and vehicle.