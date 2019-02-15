Servicemen must be extradited, Turkish envoy insists

In the wake of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s official visit to Turkey earlier this month, the neighboring country’s ambassador in Athens has reiterated Ankara’s demand for the extradition of eight military personnel who fled to Greece after the 2016 coup attempt.

In an interview in Athens on Friday with Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, Burak Ozugergin insisted that “the putschists should be tried by Turkish justice after being extradited to Turkey.”



Turkey’s extradition requests have been refused by Greek courts on the grounds that the servicemen would not get a fair trial.



Ozugergin said there were many unresolved issues between the two countries and that it is important for channels of dialogue to remain open.