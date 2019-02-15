Suspected bakery robber nabbed in western Attica

Greek police on Friday were questioning a 36-year-old man believed to be behind several bakery robberies in different parts of western Attica.



The suspect has been linked to eight recent robberies in Aegaleo, Peristeri, Haidari and Aghia Varvara and has been previously arrested in connection with 20 other holdups.



In all the raids, the 36-year-old wore either a hat and sunglasses or a motorcycle helmet, and would pretend to have a gun under his jacket, threatening to shoot staff if they didn’t hand over takings.



Police are seeking a 35-year-old man believed to have worked as his accomplice.