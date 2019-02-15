AHEPA welcomes Congress support for US-Greek relations

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) hailed on Friday the approval by the US Congress of a funding bill that includes boosting Greek army education and training and raises obstacles in the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.



"We applaud Congress for passage of a bipartisan, comprehensive FY2019 funding bill that bolsters support for US-Greece relations with a $1 million appropriation for Greece's International Military Education and Training program; a program that advances the professional military education of the Greek Armed Forces. A strong IMET program will ensure relationships are cultivated, and it will have a lasting beneficial impact toward the strengthening of United States-Greece military-to-military relations,” the head of AHEPA, George E. Loucas, said in a press release.



"Finally, we are pleased Congress addressed Turkey's provocative and counterproductive behavior in this bill. The bill contains provisions and report language that address: Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system, the transfer of the F-35 jet fighters to Turkey, and the 'wrongful or unlawful prolonged detention' of American citizens and locally-employed State Department or USAID staff in Turkey,” he added.