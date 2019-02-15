Pupil saves school bus in the Peloponnese

The 52-year-old driver of a school bus who fainted on the return route from a secondary school in Koroni, Messinia, in the Peloponnese, earlier this week, was hospitalized for tests following the incident, which did not result in injuries after a pupil intervened, local reports said Friday.

The incident occurred on a country road between the small towns of Chrysokellaria and Harokopio on Monday afternoon. After noticing the driver slumped over the wheel, one of the schoolchildren that had been sitting at the front pushed down the brake and stopped the vehicle.



The 52-year-old was taken to the General Hospital of Kalamata for tests but it remained unclear Friday what caused him to faint.