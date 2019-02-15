Greek presence at international security conference

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (second from right) is seen at the Munich Security Conference, which started Friday and is to run through Sunday, with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde (left) and the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. At the same event, Greece’s Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis met North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Zaev are expected to receive an award for resolving a long-standing name dispute between their countries. [ANA-MPA]