About a third of Greece’s energy needs in 2018 were covered by environmentally friendly energy sources, while the increased cost of carbon emissions led to a reduction in the use of lignite in favor of natural gas-powered units.

According to data from the Energy Exchange, 22.08 percent of electricity production in Greece last year came from renewable energy sources such as wind power.

When the 10.06 percent share from Public Power Corporation’s large hydroelectric units is added, the total share of ‘green power’ comes to 32.14 percent.