Tsipras, Zaev attend Munich Security Conference

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (l) and North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (r) attend a discussion session during the 55th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Saturday. “History is written by those who dare to make changes and stand on the right side of history. I’m sure Zoran and I are standing on the right side of history,” Tsipras told the conference. From 15 to 17 February, politicians, various experts and guests from all over the world will discuss global security issues in their annual meeting. [EPA]