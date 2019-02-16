Greek farmers end road blocks, for now

Farmers ended their road blocks on Greek national highways on Saturday even though talks with government officials failed to yield a compromise.

Farmers had set up some 23 road blocks across the country for three weeks demanding tax breaks and lower production costs.

Speaking on Friday, the union representing farmers described the government as “hostile.”

It went on to announce on Saturday plans for a gathering on March 1 outside the courthouse in Larissa, central Greece, where a group of farmers is being tried, but also a rally on March 17 in the same city.

