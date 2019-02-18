Divers to join search for four people missing on Crete

The search continued overnight and on Monday for four people, missing since Sunday morning when the car that they were in was swept away by rainwaters in the Messara region of southern Crete.

A 40-strong contingent of the local fire service and the EMAK search and rescue unit were dispatched to look for the missing family and on Sunday discovered a part of the vehicle that they had been near the Geropotamos estuary.

The Greek Police and Coast Guard were involved in the search with an Air Force helicopter scouring the area.

Divers were to join the search on Monday.