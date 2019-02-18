POE-OTA local worker union calls strike for Thursday, demanding benefits

The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, has called a 24-hour strike for Thursday, February 21, to demand that staff working hazardous jobs get paid a corresponding bonus.

Workers have been called upon to join a protest rally outside the Finance Ministry at 11 a.m. on Thursday to press their demands.

The union has also appealed for the public nature of services to be safeguarded, protesting against the "avalanche" of recent privatizations.

