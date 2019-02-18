NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

POE-OTA local worker union calls strike for Thursday, demanding benefits

TAGS: Strike

The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, has called a 24-hour strike for Thursday, February 21, to demand that staff working hazardous jobs get paid a corresponding bonus.

Workers have been called upon to join a protest rally outside the Finance Ministry at 11 a.m. on Thursday to press their demands.

The union has also appealed for the public nature of services to be safeguarded, protesting against the "avalanche" of recent privatizations.
 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 