Bodies of missing four found in their car in Crete

Rescue workers on Monday discovered the bodies of four people who had gone missing on Saturday night amid heavy rainfall in the Messara region of southern Crete.

The bodies of the family were found in their car in the Geropotamos River, a few hundred meters from where it was swept away by floodwaters, rescuers said.

According to Cretan police, authorities received two calls on Saturday night from two members of the family, one from a 29-year-old man and the second from a woman, asking for help.

