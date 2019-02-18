Police probe attemped ATM theft at Sounio ancient site

Police in southeastern Attica on Monday were investigating the attempted theft of an ATM bank machine at the site of the Temple of Poseidon in Sounio in the early hours of the morning.

The would-be robbers violated the entrance gate before breaking into the canteen on the site where the ATM is located.

They used crowbars to try and break open the machine but failed and so fled empty-handed, police said, adding that the perpetrators vandalized the canteen before leaving.